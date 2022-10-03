Marquette Moves Up In The AVCA Top 25

After three straight weeks at the exact same spot in the AVCA top 25 poll, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles have finally broken free from #19 in the country.

Thankfully, they moved up in the poll, and the Best Team On Campus is now ranked #18 in Monday’s brand new top 25. They earned 535 points in the polling, which is a big jump from the 470 that they had a week ago. #17 Baylor has just 554 points, so MU was not that far off from jumping up two spots in the poll. Kentucky continues their slide down the rankings since losing to Marquette in the season opener, flipping spots with the Golden Eagles to land at #19 here with 503 points. Weirdly, that’s more points than the Wildcats had last week.

Wisconsin is still the best team on Marquette’s schedule this season, as well as possibly the best team on their own campus, as they move up one spot to #7 in the new poll. Other than Kentucky, Creighton is the only other team on MU’s slate that earned a ranking this week, and the Bluejays are at #21, same as they were a week ago.

The Receiving Votes department does have two MU foes listed this week. LSU picked up five points, while Illinois showed signs of life with three points in the poll.

Marquette returns to action on Friday evening with the first of two matches out east in the New York City area. It’ll be St. John’s as the opposition, and first serve on ESPN3 (because St. John’s is weird) is set for 6pm Central time.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.