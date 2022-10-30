Marquette Falls To #24 Georgetown

Marquette men’s soccer is now 0-5-4 in Big East play.

The fifth loss of league play came on Saturday afternoon, as Blaine Mabie scored in the 14th minute to give #24 Georgetown a 1-0 lead. That would be all the goal scoring that they would need for a shutout win over the Golden Eagles, and that victory clinched the outright Big East regular season championship for the Hoyas.

Here’s the goal, which came on Georgetown’s first shot of the game.

I get that Jonas Moen doesn’t want to easily concede a corner kick by booting over the end line there, but also you can’t allow Jack Panayotou to make that pass to Mabie right out in front of the net. Not in general, not in the 14th minute of the match, not against the #24 team in the country, and not when you’re winless in eight tries in league play.

In something of a surprise, Marquette held the advantage the rest of the way in this match. MU was up 3-0 in shots when Georgetown scored, and then held the offensive advantage 17-8 for the remainder of the contest. It was 9-2 in shots favoring the Golden Eagles at halftime, 11-7 after the break. Georgetown keeper Ryan Schewe had to make three saves in the first half and another in the second to keep his clean sheet.

None of it just ever came through for a goal for Marquette, though.

Up Next: Marquette gets one final chance to put a win up on the regular season before it ends. Senior Night comes to Valley Fields on Wednesday, November 2nd, as St. John’s visits for the regular season finale for both teams. The Red Storm are 4-7-5 overall and 2-3-4 in Big East action. They are winless in their last three matches after going to a scoreless draw with UConn on Saturday night in a match that they really needed to win to help them towards a Big East tournament berth.