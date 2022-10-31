Marquette Volleyball Drops One Spot In The AVCA Top 25

Well, it’s always nice to be ranked in the top 25. That’s the best thing we can say about the new rankings in the AVCA poll. YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are now ranked #17 in the country, dropping one spot from last week, which also happened to be their highest ranking so far this season.

Wanna know the really wild part about it? The Golden Eagles earned 31 more points worth of votes than they did last week, but ended up dipping down one spot. Weird, huh? Last week it was 553 points, this week it’s 584. Oregon grabbed 619 points to end up as the new #16 team, while BYU had 555 points to end up one spot behind Marquette.

Wisconsin remains the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule, and they’ve inched closer towards a #1 ranking. The Badgers moved up two spots to #3 this week, and they also snagged four first place votes as one of five different teams to get a nod for the top spot in the country. Creighton is, of course, the best team in the Big East, coming in at #13 this week after being ranked #15 last week. Kentucky rounds out the MU schedule portion of our programming in the top 25 as they held steady at #20.

MU returns to action on Friday when they host Georgetown. First serve at the McGuire Center is set for 7pm Central time, and that will be followed on Saturday with a 6pm start against Villanova.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.