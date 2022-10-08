Marquette Takes A Bad Loss To Seton Hall

The Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

The Time: The 48th minute of a soccer game that started at 6pm Eastern, so let’s call it 7:03pm?

The Event: Julia Aronov scores to pull Seton Hall level with Connecticut, 1-1

The Date: Thursday, September 29, 2016

The Time: The 51st minute of a soccer came that started at 7:05pm Central, so let’s call it 8:11pm?

The Event: Katie Landes scores to cut Marquette’s lead over Seton Hall in half, 2-1

What do these things have in common?

These are, heading into Thursday evening in South Orange, the last times that Seton Hall had scored a goal 1) against any Big East opponent and 2) against Marquette. That is a streak of more than 11 full matches in Big East play spanning just over a full calendar year and a streak of more than four full matches stretching across more than six full years.

And then, in the 81st minute of a match where Marquette held at 13-8 advantage in shots at the time, Natalie Tavana pushed one past MU keeper Chloe Olson, putting the Pirates up 1-0. That singular goal held for the final nine minutes and change, and boom, Seton Hall wins, 1-0. Marquette is now 2-3-0 in Big East play after starting off with two straight wins as well as 6-6-1 overall on the year.

Fuggle flips it to Nat and she finishes #HALLin ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CM5SNKLkIQ — Seton Hall Women's Soccer (@SHUWSOC) October 7, 2022

If MU had given up a goal to the Pirates in a win, eh, you chalk it up to the cost of doing business. Instead, the Pirates snap a five game winning streak by Marquette in the series as well as their own 13 match losing streak in Big East play dating back to last season. It’s a bad loss on a bad goal conceded at a bad time in the match. A very bad way to end up throwing away a point on the road.

Up Next: Marquette will have a full week off to figure out what’s going wrong for them lately. They’ll be back in the Valley on Thursday night to host Providence in the first of two matches next week. The Friars are 4-7-1 overall this year and 2-2-0 in league action with a home date against St. John’s on Sunday coming before they make the trip to Milwaukee.