GAME THREAD: Marquette vs Central Michigan

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) vs Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)

THE DATE: Thursday, November 10, 2022

THE TIME: 7:00pm Central

THE LOCATION: Al McGuire Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WAIT, IT’S NOT AT FISERV? Nope, Jurassic World Live has to set up for their shows this weekend.

BUT WHAT ABOUT MY SEASON TICKETS? Yeah, go look, you don’t have tickets for this game.

WHAT? It’s students only, which should be pretty neat as long as all the student ticket holders show up.

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Bob Brainerd and LaVall Jordan on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -18 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 96% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 84-65.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 11.8, making it the 23rd most potentially exciting game out of the 32 all-Division 1 games schedule for the day

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek

Stevie Mitchell

Kam Jones

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Oso Ighodaro

CENTRAL MICHIGAN PROJECTED LINEUP