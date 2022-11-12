Aizhanique Mayo Enters The Transfer Portal

Shouts to the Marquette Wire’s sports department for chasing after the athletic department to finally get them to answer a question. On Saturday, the Wire was officially able to confirm from head coach Megan Duffy that Marquette women’s basketball freshman guard Aizhanique Mayo had entered the transfer portal and will no longer be a member of the team.

A QUICK TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

Marquette used a picture of Mayo in her #2 jersey as part of their Twitter countdown to the start of the season on Saturday, November 5th, two days before the opener against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Mayo was not seen on the bench for Marquette’s opener.

After the game, Duffy did not have a comment on the matter and the Wire was told there would be a statement on Friday.

At some point, Mayo was removed from the Marquette roster page on GoMarquette.com. I can’t specifically confirm when that happened, but she was still there on November 3rd when I published our look at the newcomers on the roster. One of our readers noticed Mayo was missing at some point before Friday’s game as it was brought up in the comments on the preview.

Friday’s game against Holy Cross came and went, and Duffy did not address the matter at all. When I asked the Wire what Duffy had to say about Mayo, a team spokesperson had told them that there would be a statement on Sunday.

That’s stupid, and everyone realized it was stupid, and so now we have this release on Saturday.

Mayo had been on campus since the summer, taking part in strength and conditioning workouts and preseason photo shoots and all that kind of thing. No idea what caused her departure — although the Anonymous Eagle email inbox remains open at anon.eagle at gmail dot com — and it is certainly unexpected that someone would just up and decide to depart after putting in all of that effort, but that’s her right if that’s what she wants to do.

Scholarship chart time!

Because Mayo was on scholarship up to this point of the year, Marquette can’t use the scholarship again this year. What this does mean is that the Golden Eagles have at least four spots open for next season with the possibility that three of the seniors could return for their bonus season of eligibility. Whether that means that Duffy and her staff will be on the lookout for another freshman to join Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice, or if that means they’ll roll it forward to 2024, that remains to be seen.