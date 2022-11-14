Marquette Volleyball Moves Up One Spot In The New AVCA Top 25 Poll

New week, new AVCA top 25 women’s volleyball poll….. new ranking for YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles!

After running their winning streak to nine straight matches, Marquette is now the #16 team in the country after holding down the #17 spot in last week’s poll. The Golden Eagles secured 622 points worth of votes in this week’s top 25, which is a pretty solid jump from the 583 that they had a week ago. Baylor came in at #15 with 661 points, while BYU is one spot behind Marquette at #17 with 586 points. That kind of has MU pretty right in the middle of the two teams on either side of them.

If you’ve been paying attention all season, then you’re not surprised that Wisconsin is still the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule. The Badgers stayed steady at #3 in this week’s poll and earned three first place votes, which is the same number as #2 San Diego but nowhere near the 56 that #1 Texas got. Creighton keeps right on winning, as they stayed undefeated in Big East play with two more wins over the weekend, and as such, they bumped up from #12 last week to #11 in the new poll. Kentucky had things break in their favor this week, and so they climbed up one spot to #18 this week.

As has been the case for most of this season, that does it for anyone else on Marquette’s schedule even earning votes in this week’s top 25. If you like keeping an eye on the RPI, I have good news there. Two road wins, including one over #86 Connecticut, helped bump the Golden Eagles up to #14 there.

Marquette returns to action on Friday night when they host Xavier. First serve is scheduled for 7pm Central time, and then the Golden Eagles will wrap up the regular season on Saturday evening with their yearly home tilt with Creighton. If everything goes according to plan, the Big East regular season title will be on the line in that one, which is scheduled to start at 6pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.