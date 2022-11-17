Marquette Women’s Basketball Announces Two Class Of 2023 Signings

Holy crap, it’s been over a week and we haven’t gotten around to doing something about the two recruits that Marquette women’s basketball announced last week.

To be fair, neither announcement was news around these parts, as we had already written up the commitments of both Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice when they had happened.... BUT STILL! Let’s correct our mistakes and general slow-pokery at this time, shall we?

Here’s what Marquette head coach Megan Duffy had to say about her recruits in general in the press release that the Golden Eagles put out:

“We are thrilled to officially welcome two newcomers to our program in Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice,” Duffy said. “Both women have had tremendous success on and off the court, and we expect them to enhance Marquette basketball for years to come. Special thanks to our recruiting coordinator, Justine Raterman, and assistant coaches, Kelly Komara and Tasha Taylor for their work and support to bring in tremendous student-athletes.”

Skylar Forbes

We're excited to officially welcome Skylar Forbes to the Marquette family‼️



>> https://t.co/izf6KsMyqP

#MUWBB — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) November 9, 2022

I always like the signing periods for all the non-men’s basketball sports, because Marquette gets to provide us with information on recruits that is a little bit harder to come by. This goes a little bit more for Skylar Forbes, who hails from Canada. Not quite the same infrastructure of following prep school hoops, so we’ll take what we can get.

When Forbes committed to Marquette back in late September, we were able to note that she had a quality run with Canada’s U18 squad at the 2022 FIBA Americas Championship. 5.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game is really quality stuff for a national team outing. MU’s press release adds in that the 6’2” forward went for 17.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in the 2021-22 campaign for Scarborough Prep. Her squad won a club title in 2022 as well and she was a league First Team honoree in that department. Sounds pretty good!

Here’s Megan Duffy’s press release quote on Forbes:

“Skylar has an incredible upside with her athleticism and versatility in the forward position,” Duffy said. “Her development really shined as she helped Canada basketball’s U18 national team win a silver medal this summer. Her club team, A-Game, allowed her to gain great exposure to showcase her abilities here in the US. Marquette Nation will love her bounce, rebounding abilities and dominate inside/out play.”

Halle Vice

Vice made her commitment to the Golden Eagles back in mid-May of this year, right about at the start of the timeframe where you start to see a lot of players committing. Go check that article as it’s got a lot of info gleaned from an article in the Quad City Times in Iowa about Vice and her selection of MU.

Marquette’s press release on the signings notes that the 6’1” wing from Riverdale, Iowa, averaged 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds a game last season. That was good enough for conference player of the year honors, and Pleasant Valley High went all the way to the state semifinal game after securing conference and regional titles. She tallied up 498 points last year to break PV’s single season scoring record, and she’s quite the athlete, earning all-conference honors for Pleasant Valley’s volleyball squad as well.

Here’s Megan Duffy’s press release quote on Vice:

“Halle brings versatility both inside and out. Her length, athleticism and intelligence will allow us to move her around in different positions on the floor,” Duffy said. “Halle continues to win everywhere she goes, representing All Iowa Attack on the Nike EYBL circuit while also garnering All-State honors in both basketball and volleyball. Her three-level scoring will bring excitement to the Al McGuire Center.”

Scholarship table time!