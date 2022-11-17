GAME THREAD: Marquette vs Long Island

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1) vs Long Island Sharks (1-1)

THE DATE: Thursday, November 17, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Telly Hughes and Stephen Bardo on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 98% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-63.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 8.9, making it the 45th most potentially exciting game out of the 46 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

THE UNIFORM NOTE: Marquette will be supporting Nike’s N7 Initiative in this game, which means the return of the turquoise uniforms. From MU’s website preview:

Since 2010, N7 has partnered with select collegiate basketball programs to create turquoise jerseys and shorts. More than a color, Turquoise holds symbolic prestige and power in many Native American communities. Marquette has participated on an annual basis, featuring special uniforms, warmups and shoes during November’s Native American Heritage Month. Nike is committed to getting youth in Native American and Aboriginal communities moving so they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives. Through Nike’s N7 Fund, it supports organizations that provide sport and physical activity programming to youth in these communities. The N7 Fund helps them reach their greatest potential through play and sport and creates more equal playing fields for all. Since its creation, the Nike N7 Fund has awarded more than $8 million in grants, administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America, to more than 270 communities and organizations.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 10.3 apg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (10.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (10.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.3 spg)

LONG ISLAND PROJECTED LINEUP