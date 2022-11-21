Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off Game Thread: Marquette vs Mississippi State

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0)

THE DATE: Monday, November 21, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brandon Gaudin and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 33% chance of victory in this contest, with a predicted score of 73-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.2, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 52 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 9.8 apg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (12.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.3 bpg)

MISSISSIPPI STATE PROJECTED LINEUP