Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off Game Thread: Marquette vs Mississippi State

The Golden Eagles clash with the Bulldogs for a spot in Wednesday’s championship game.

By Brewtown Andy
Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0)

THE DATE: Monday, November 21, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brandon Gaudin and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 33% chance of victory in this contest, with a predicted score of 73-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.2, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 52 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 9.8 apg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Kam Jones (11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (12.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.3 bpg)

MISSISSIPPI STATE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Eric Reed (3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.5 apg)
  • Jamel Horton (2.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)
  • DJ Jeffries (11.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Cameron Matthews (8.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.8 bpg)
  • Tolu Smith (17.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)

