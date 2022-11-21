Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off Game Thread: Marquette vs Mississippi State

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0)
THE DATE: Monday, November 21, 2022
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brandon Gaudin and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 33% chance of victory in this contest, with a predicted score of 73-68.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.2, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 52 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 9.8 apg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Kam Jones (11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (12.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.3 bpg)
MISSISSIPPI STATE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Eric Reed (3.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.5 apg)
- Jamel Horton (2.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)
- DJ Jeffries (11.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Cameron Matthews (8.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.8 bpg)
- Tolu Smith (17.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)
Loading comments...