The 2022 Big East Volleyball Tournament Bracket Is Set!

The Big East league office released the bracket for the 2022 volleyball conference tournament on Sunday night following the conclusion of the regular season. As already decided on Saturday by way of their 3-0 win over Creighton, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are the #1 seed in the six team field and will be standing by with a bye into the semifinal round.

Since they were tied with Marquette atop the league standings at 17-1, Creighton is the #2 seed and holds the other bye to the semifinals. Xavier earned the #3 seed with a league record of 11-7 on the season. St. John’s, Connecticut, and Butler all tied for fourth place at 10-8 in the league, but the tiebreakers shook out with the Red Storm getting the #4 seed followed by the Huskies at #5 and the Bulldogs at #6.

This means that Xavier will play Butler in the first round with the winner advancing to play Creighton. The other first round game will have St. John’s and UConn squaring off with Marquette waiting in the semifinals for the winner.

All matches in the tournament will be held at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, so everything will have a slightly Creighton bent to them along the way. The first round doubleheader will be played on Wednesday, November 23rd, followed by the semifinals on Friday, November 25th. Both doubleheaders will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network on FloSports, while the championship match on Saturday, November 26th, will be on FS2.

Here’s the schedule as it stands heading into the week!

First Round — Wednesday, November 23 (FloSports)

#4 St. John’s vs #5 Connecticut, 1pm Central

#3 Xavier vs #6 Butler, 4pm Central

Semifinals — Friday, November 25 (FloSports)

#1 Marquette vs SJU/UConn winner, 4pm Central

#2 Creighton vs XU/BU winner, 7pm Central

Championship — Saturday, November 26 (FS2)

Semifinal #1 winner vs Semifinal #2 winner, 5pm Central