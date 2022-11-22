Marquette Women’s Basketball Is Earning Associated Press Top 25 Votes!

Turns out beating the #3 team in the country is pretty good for your national recognition.

Back on Saturday evening, Marquette women’s basketball downed #3 ranked Texas. That led to a Sunday win over a Gonzaga team that was earning top 25 votes in last week’s poll. Those two wins did a lot of work for the Golden Eagles when the Associated Press voters turned in their ballots on Sunday night, as MU is now the unofficial #27 team in the country!

Marquette picked up 65 points in the polling, leaving them four points behind Oklahoma, the first team outside the top 25, and six points behind #25 Kansas State. It’s also well in front of Gonzaga, the next team down the Receiving Votes chain, who picked up 33 points after falling to the Golden Eagles but also still defeating then-#6 Louisville at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Connecticut is the top ranked team in the poll on Marquette’s schedule this season. UConn moved to 3-0 after thrashing then-#10 NC State and beating Texas as well over the past week, and that moved them up two spots to #3 in the top 25. Creighton jumped up four spots to #16 this week as they stay undefeated at 4-0. Texas tumbled all the way down to #19 after losing to UConn, Marquette, and Louisville in the past seven days, while UCLA’s win over Louisville helped them jump into the top 25 at #20 this week. Villanova kept their unbeaten run to start the season alive and moved up one spot in the poll to #23 to round out the list of ranked teams on the MU docket. We already mentioned Gonzaga in the RV department, so that does it for teams only earning votes as well.

Marquette returns to action on Sunday when they’ll be back at the McGuire Center for a game against St. Francis (PA). The Red Flash are 0-4 on the year and will play twice between now and the 2pm Sunday start in Milwaukee.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.