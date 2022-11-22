Marquette Moves To #14 In The New AVCA Top 25 Poll!

On Saturday, Marquette volleyball knocked off #11 Creighton to secure a share of the 2022 Big East regular season title. That moved the then-ranked #16 Golden Eagles to 26-2 on the year at the end of the regular season.

On Monday, the AVCA top 25 voters rewarded the Golden Eagles by moving them up two spots in their poll to #14 in the country. That is Marquette’s best ranking of the season after starting off the preseason poll unranked but earning votes. MU picked up 744 points this week, dropping them in between #13 Georgia Tech with 822 points and our old friends at Creighton at #15 with 674 points.

The top four in the AVCA top 25 did not change this week, so Wisconsin is still the best ranked team on MU’s schedule this season. The Badgers are still #3 in the country and earned three first place votes this week. We already mentioned that Creighton is at #15, four spots down from where they were before they lost to the Golden Eagles. Kentucky is one spot behind Creighton at #16, which is a two spot improvement from last week’s poll. That’s it for teams on MU’s schedule, both in the top 25 and in the Receiving Votes department.

If you’re interested in the RPI relative to the chances of the Golden Eagles hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at the McGuire Center, you’ll be pleased to know that MU is now #12 in the country there. While the RPI is not the be-all/end-all for the selection committee, it’s good to know that Marquette is easily in the conversation for a top 16 seed in the national championship.

Marquette will be back in action on Friday and we know the match will be at 4pm Central. That’s all the details we have right now, as that will be a semifinal contest in the Big East conference tournament. Top seeded MU’s opponent will be settled on Wednesday in the first round as #4 St. John’s plays #5 Connecticut at 1pm Central for the spot in the semis. If MU wins on Friday, they’ll be in the championship match on Saturday, which is set for 5pm Central on FS2.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.