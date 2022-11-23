Rocket Mortgage Tip Off Game Thread: Marquette vs Georgia Tech

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1)

THE DATE: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

THE TIME: 5pm Central

THE LOCATION: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brandon Gaudin and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -5.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 67% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 50.1, making it the 13th most potentially exciting game of the 67 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 8.2 apg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.2 spg)

Kam Jones (11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.2 bpg)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Forward Zach Wrightsil missed the Mississippi State game with knee soreness. That was the second game this season that Wrightsil has missed with that malady, and if he is day-to-day as announced then, I don’t know how he would possibly be well enough to play two days later.

GEORGIA TECH PROJECTED LINEUP