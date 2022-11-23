Rocket Mortgage Tip Off Game Thread: Marquette vs Georgia Tech

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1)
THE DATE: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
THE TIME: 5pm Central
THE LOCATION: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brandon Gaudin and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -5.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 67% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-69.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 50.1, making it the 13th most potentially exciting game of the 67 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 8.2 apg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Kam Jones (11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.2 bpg)
MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Forward Zach Wrightsil missed the Mississippi State game with knee soreness. That was the second game this season that Wrightsil has missed with that malady, and if he is day-to-day as announced then, I don’t know how he would possibly be well enough to play two days later.
GEORGIA TECH PROJECTED LINEUP
- Deivon Smith (10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.0 spg)
- Lance Terry (5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Kyle Sturdivant (7.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Dallan Coleman (12.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg)
- Rodney Howard (4.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg)
