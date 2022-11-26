 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Marquette vs Chicago State

The Golden Eagles return home from Florida with an eye on starting a new winning streak.

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) vs Chicago State Cougars (2-5)

THE DATE: Saturday, November 26, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Joshua Sims & Dickey Simpkins calling the action.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 99% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 88-61.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 7.4, making it the 73rd most potentially exciting game out of the 75 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (9.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.8 apg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Kam Jones (13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (10.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)

CHICAGO STATE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Bryce Johnson (6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
  • Brent Davis (6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
  • Elijah Weaver (13.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.2 apg)
  • Wesley Cardet (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg)
  • Jahsean Corbett (12.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg)

