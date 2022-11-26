GAME THREAD: Marquette vs Chicago State

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) vs Chicago State Cougars (2-5)
THE DATE: Saturday, November 26, 2022
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Joshua Sims & Dickey Simpkins calling the action.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 99% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 88-61.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 7.4, making it the 73rd most potentially exciting game out of the 75 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (9.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.8 apg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Kam Jones (13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (10.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)
CHICAGO STATE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Bryce Johnson (6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
- Brent Davis (6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
- Elijah Weaver (13.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.2 apg)
- Wesley Cardet (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg)
- Jahsean Corbett (12.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg)
