GAME THREAD: Marquette vs Chicago State

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) vs Chicago State Cougars (2-5)

THE DATE: Saturday, November 26, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Joshua Sims & Dickey Simpkins calling the action.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 99% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 88-61.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 7.4, making it the 73rd most potentially exciting game out of the 75 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 7.8 apg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (10.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)

CHICAGO STATE PROJECTED LINEUP