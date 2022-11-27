Marquette Leaves No Doubt Against St. Francis

For just over six minutes, we had ourselves a nice little basketball game at the McGuire Center on Sunday afternoon. Just a bit of standard issue back and forth feeling each other out possessions from Marquette and St. Francis, and the Pennsylvanian visitors pulled within one, 10-9 on a pair of Semaya Turner free throws with 3:39 to go in the first quarter.

Your final from Milwaukee: Marquette 83, St. Francis (PA) 40.

I think it’s safe to say that head coach Megan Duffy has her team dialed in after their pair of big wins in the Bahamas last weekend.

After Turner’s free throws, Marquette scored on a three-pointer from Jordan King on the ensuing possession to kick off an 8-0 run to end the quarter. Liza Karlen opened up the second quarter with a layup to make it a 10-0 run and a 20-9 Marquette lead. 46 seconds later, Destini Ward scored for the Red Flash..... and that would be SFU’s only points for more than eight minutes. The next 21 in a row were all for the Golden Eagles, running the lead out to 41-12, and that’s a 31-2 run for Marquette going back to 3:39 left in the first quarter.

Game’s over, man.

Kennedi Myles punched the lead to 30 with a pair of free throws with less than 30 seconds left before halftime, but SFU threw a late one in from Adison Novosel so it was 43-15 at intermission.

MU grew the lead to 35 after three quarters, 59-24. A three-pointer from Chloe Marotta with 9:12 to go made it a 40 point margin for the first time, 64-24. Rose Nkumu was the last starter to score, getting a bucket with 5:36 to play as Megan Duffy turned to her bench to close the thing out.

Liza Karlen tallied up 18 points to lead all scorers in this one as Marquette had four players get into double digits to at least match what Filippa Goula did to lead St. Francis at 10 points even. Karlen added five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to her day for a nice all around game. Chloe Marotta missed a double-double by one rebound, going for 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a block, and a steal in a team high 24 minutes. Nia Clark and Emily La Chapell tied for the game high in assists with four each. Four Golden Eagles chipped in two steals to get the team to 13 on the day, while Makiyah Williams added three blocks in 14 minutes off the bench to go with six points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. All told, every single active player on the roster got at least one bucket up and in.

Up Next: Big East play! Yes, that’s right, this weekend brings Marquette a swing out east for a pair of games to kick off league action. Don’t worry, there’s still more non-conference games to come, you didn’t miss anything. It’ll be Georgetown on Friday with a 10am Central time start, and they are 4-2 on the year and coming off a 67-60 victory over High Point this past Saturday for their most recent game. After that, it’s off to New Jersey for a Sunday matinee with Seton Hall. The Pirates are just 4-3 on the year, but they won their last two games in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands, including handing previously unbeaten and receiving AP votes Georgia an 86-80 loss on Saturday afternoon.