Marquette Volleyball Earns A #4 Seed In The 2022 NCAA Tournament

ESPNU didn’t make Marquette volleyball wait very long to find out their NCAA tournament future.

Marquette was announced as part of the first region that appeared on the selection show for the 2022 NCAA tournament, and it was very good news. That number 4 showed up next to MU’s name on the graphics, meaning that the Golden Eagles have been installed as the #4 seed in their region. The top four seeds in every region are hosting for the first two rounds of the tournament, so that means that head coach Ryan Theis and his team will be AT HOME this coming Thursday to host Ball State. The winner of that match will advance to Friday’s second round contest, where they will get the winner of #5 Georgia Tech and Wright State.

The Golden Eagles have earned a No. 4 seed in the @NCAAVolleyball Championship and will host Ball State at the Al McGuire Center on Thursday. #WeAreMarquette



No. 5 Georgia Tech and Wright State in the other first round matchup in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/HWr2zUx1Tt — Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) November 28, 2022

Ball State is 24-8 this season with a 15-3 record in MAC play. The Cardinals won 15 of their final 16 regular season contests to win the regular season title and earn the top seed in the conference tournament. However, after beating #4 seed Central Michigan in the semifinals, they fell to #2 seed Bowling Green in five sets in the championship match. That stinks, especially with all of the first four sets going to scores of 25-23, but it is very cool that Ball State picked up an at-large bid to the field.

Elsewhere in the Big East, Creighton also earned at #4 seed in the field, so there will be more postseason matches at D.J. Sokol Arena this coming weekend. The Bluejays will be hosting their contests on Friday and Saturday, and they will tangle with Auburn in their first round matchup.

There still has not been any official announcements on start times or television arrangements or ticket sales, so expect that to come along sooner rather than later, and we’ll keep you up to date as much as possible.