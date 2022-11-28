Marquette Women’s Basketball Enters The Associated Press Top 25!

SAY HELLO TO RANKED MARQUETTE.

The Associated Press put out their newest top 25 for women’s basketball on Monday, and yep, thanks to going to overtime with #20 UCLA and just obliterating Saint Francis, YOUR Marquette are now the #24 team in the country! It’s MU’s first appearance in the top 25 since they wrapped up the 2018-19 season at #18 in the country.

Making our first AP Poll appearance since 2019, checking in at 2️⃣4️⃣!#MUWBB pic.twitter.com/VbaSlKZP2b — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) November 28, 2022

You know what the funny part about this is? Officially, technically, Marquette lost ground in the AP polling. Last week, they had 65 points, and that left them two spots outside the top 25. This week, they have just 64 points, but that’s good enough for #24 in the country, two spots inside the cutoff. Gonzaga, one of the teams that Marquette beat in The Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis, comes in at #23 with 85 points after sitting outside the top 25 last week, while Villanova falls two spots to #25 this week with 61 points.

It’s not going to shock you to find out that Connecticut is the top ranked team on MU’s schedule in this iteration of the top 25. The Huskies are staying steady at #3 this week with a big showdown with #7 Notre Dame on the horizon. Fellow Big East competitor Creighton is #13 in the top 25, up from #16 last week. UCLA comes in at #15, presumably buoyed by their win over Marquette while they were the #20 team in the country. Texas shows up at #22 in the poll with just barely less than twice as many points as Marquette and down three spots from where they were a week ago.

Marquette is off until Friday, when they’ll embark on both their first true road trip of the season AND Big East play. First up is a matinee against Georgetown on Friday and then a Sunday afternoon contest against Seton Hall follows that up.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.