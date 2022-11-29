GAME THREAD: Marquette vs #6 Baylor

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) vs #6 Baylor Bears (5-1)
THE DATE: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette +6.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 30% chance of victory in this game, with a predicted score of 81-75.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 70.2, making it the 2nd most potentially exciting game of the 30 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #30? St. John’s hosting LIU in the game immediately preceding MU/BU on FS1.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (9.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.9 apg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.7 ppg, 3.1 rp, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (13.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 2.0 bpg)
BAYLOR PROJECTED LINEUP
- LJ Cryer (17.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Adam Flagler (17.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Keyonte George (14.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Jalen Bridges (9.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 apg)
- Flo Thamba (4.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)
Loading comments...