 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Marquette vs #6 Baylor

How will the Golden Eagles fare in their Big East/Big 12 clash with the Bears?

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Baylor v North Carolina Photo by Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) vs #6 Baylor Bears (5-1)

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +6.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 30% chance of victory in this game, with a predicted score of 81-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 70.2, making it the 2nd most potentially exciting game of the 30 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #30? St. John’s hosting LIU in the game immediately preceding MU/BU on FS1.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (9.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.9 apg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.7 ppg, 3.1 rp, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Kam Jones (13.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 2.0 bpg)

BAYLOR PROJECTED LINEUP

  • LJ Cryer (17.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Adam Flagler (17.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Keyonte George (14.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Jalen Bridges (9.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 apg)
  • Flo Thamba (4.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...