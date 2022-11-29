GAME THREAD: Marquette vs #6 Baylor

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) vs #6 Baylor Bears (5-1)

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +6.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 30% chance of victory in this game, with a predicted score of 81-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 70.2, making it the 2nd most potentially exciting game of the 30 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #30? St. John’s hosting LIU in the game immediately preceding MU/BU on FS1.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.9 apg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.7 ppg, 3.1 rp, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (13.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.3 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 2.0 bpg)

BAYLOR PROJECTED LINEUP