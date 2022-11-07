GAME THREAD: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Radford Highlanders

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) vs Radford Highlanders (0-0)

THE DATE: Monday, November 7, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: This game will not be televised from tip to horn.

WAIT, WHAT? FS1 is doing Big East Whiparound coverage all night long, so they will bounce around from game to game like NFL Red Zone. The good news is that by the time the second half gets underway, only the Marquette and Creighton games should be still underway.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app on your smart TV or device, which is the only way to watch Marquette/Radford from beginning to end. Jeff Levering and Brian Butch will be calling the action.

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -19.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 96% chance of victory with a predicted score of 78-59.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 11.7, making it the 93rd most potentially exciting game out of the 126 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek

Kam Jones

Stevie Mitchell

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Oso Ighodaro

RADFORD PROJECTED LINEUP