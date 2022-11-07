AE Talks Marquette Basketball With The Show: November 3, 2022

Hey!

If you were on Twitter last week Thursday, then you might have noticed that I got a chance to jump on The Show in the Appleton/Oshkosh area and talk some Marquette hoops on the radio! It was a season preview discussion, as we don’t have any game results to talk about yet, not even an exhibition contest. We talked about the Big East preseason poll, including why Adama Sanogo is Player of the Year but not on the all-BE First Team, Zach Wrightsil, Tyler Kolek, and more!

If you missed it, you can check out Hour One of the November 3rd show right here.

I just figured out how to embed the player in here for you, so that’s why there was a bit of a delay. If you’re interested in catching what will be weekly Thursday appearances on The Score, then you can check your favorite podcasting situation and you should be able to find the feed for The Show there. If you’re free on Thursday afternoons at 1:30 Central, you can always use this link to listen live. If you want to catch up with streams from their website after the fact and don’t want to mess with podcasts, click here!