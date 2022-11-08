Marquette Volleyball Holds Steady At #17 In The AVCA Top 25

New week, new AVCA Top 25 poll , same ranking for Marquette.

The Golden Eagles are still #17 in the country in the latest rankings, same as they were a week ago. Here they’re earning 583 points in the polling, just one point down from where they were last week. That’s about as stable as you can get when it comes to these things. #16 Penn State picked up 670 points, a long ways off from Marquette, while #18 BYU snagged 561 points, just 22 behind the Golden Eagles. Closer to 18 than 16, it’s safe to say.

The top nine spots in the top 25 also held steady this week, which means Wisconsin is still the top team on MU’s schedule this season. The Badgers are still #3 in the country just like last week, and they picked up three first place votes, too. Creighton bumped up one spot to #12 in the country in the new poll, as did Kentucky, going from #20 to #19. That’s it for ranked teams on the calendar for the Golden Eagles and that’s it for teams earning any votes at all.

MU returns to action this Saturday afternoon when they visit Providence. First serve on FloSports is set for Noon Central time, and the Golden Eagles will have a chance to lock up a bye to the conference semifinals in that one. They’ll be facing UConn on Sunday afternoon with the same start time as part of the east coast swing over the weekend.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.