Your College Basketball Viewing Guide: December 10, 2022

28 nationally televised games, including a collection of big time neutral site contests and a couple of big name rivalry games.

By Brewtown Andy
Oral Roberts v Houston Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

HEY!

It’s Saturday, and not just Saturday, but the Saturday after the college football championship games! That’s right, it’s time for college basketball to take over the airwaves! We’ve got 28 nationally televised contests available today, running you from 11am Central til well past midnight.

The big highlight of the day is #8 Alabama going on the road against #1 Houston. That’s at 2pm CT on ABC, and is obviously of national importance with the top team in the country hosting another top 10 squad. There’s another game with two ranked teams, this one coming by way of a neutral site event out in Las Vegas. #10 Arizona and #14 Indiana are squaring off at 6:30pm CT, and Fox Banquet is carrying that one live and in living color.

There’s a total of 11 more games on national TV today involving a ranked team, including Caitlin Clark and #16 Iowa hosting Minnesota in the nighttime hours. The most notable other ones are #4 Purdue visiting Nebraska, and #6 Kansas heading on the road to play Missouri in a renewal of their rivalry. There’s also three more games where a ranked team is facing an unranked team on a neutral floor, although I don’t know how neutral Dickies Arena in Fort Worth is going to be for #24 TCU vs SMU.

There’s also a Sickos Channel Flip Situation Of The Century as Louisville plays Florida State at the same time as Georgetown visits Syracuse. Is Syracuse a rampaging disaster like the other three? No, but Syracuse is also the last high major team to lose to Georgetown, who are on a 24 game losing streak against those kind of foes. Can the Hoyas make it 25 or is Syracuse going to help them snap the skid?

There’s also tons and tons of games on streaming only platforms like ESPN3 and ESPN+, so if you catch something great, pipe up in the comments so we can all tune in.

Here’s the full national TV schedule for the day!

CBB Viewing Guide: 12/10/22

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM Penn State at #17 Illinois Big Ten Network
Long Island at #5 UConn FS1
12:00 PM Oklahoma at #9 Arkansas ESPN2
Yale at #16 Kentucky SEC Network
Louisville at Florida State ACC Network
Georgetown at Syracuse ABC
1:00 PM LSU vs Wake Forest (in Atlanta) ESPNU
1:15 PM #4 Purdue at Nebraska Big Ten Network
1:30 PM Albany at Providence FS1
2:00 PM #8 Alabama at #1 Houston ABC
Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN2
Valparaiso at Ole Miss SEC Network
2:15 PM Georgia Tech at North Carolina ESPN
2:30 PM Sacred Heart at Pittsburgh ACC Network
3:30 PM UNLV vs Washington State (in Las Vegas) FS1
Brown at Michigan State Big Ten Network
4:00 PM #11 Auburn vs Memphis (in Atlanta) ESPN2
Villanova vs Boston College (in Newark) Fox
4:15 PM #6 Kansas at Missouri ESPN
4:30 PM Maryland-Eastern Shore at #15 Duke ACC Network
5:00 PM New Hampshire at St. John's FS2
5:30 PM UTEP at DePaul FS1
6:30 PM #10 Arizona vs #14 Indiana (in Las Vegas) Fox
Loyola Chicago vs Clemson (in Atlanta) ACC Network
8:00 PM Minnesota at #16 Iowa Big Ten Network
9:00 PM #21 Creighton vs BYU (in Las Vegas) FS1
#24 TCU vs SMU (at Dickies Arena) ESPN2
11:30 PM Utah State vs Loyola Marymount FS1

