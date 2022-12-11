GAME THREAD: RV Marquette at Notre Dame

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)

THE DATE: Sunday, December 11, 2022

THE TIME: 3:00pm Central

THE LOCATION: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: ESPN2, with John Sciambi & Fran Fraschilla on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 53% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 74-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 64.3, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 33 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.2 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (15.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (10.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)

NOTRE DAME PROBABLE LINEUP