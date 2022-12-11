GAME THREAD: RV Marquette at Notre Dame

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)
THE DATE: Sunday, December 11, 2022
THE TIME: 3:00pm Central
THE LOCATION: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana
THE TELEVISION: ESPN2, with John Sciambi & Fran Fraschilla on the call
THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 53% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 74-73.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 64.3, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 33 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (10.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)
NOTRE DAME PROBABLE LINEUP
- JJ Starling (12.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg)
- Trey Wertz (11.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Cormac Ryan (13.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Dane Goodwin (13.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.4 apg)
- Nate Laszewski (14.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.8 apg)
