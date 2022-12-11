 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: RV Marquette at Notre Dame

What is in store for the Golden Eagles’ first trip to the Joyce Center since 2012?

By Brewtown Andy
Brigham Young v Notre Dame Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)

THE DATE: Sunday, December 11, 2022

THE TIME: 3:00pm Central

THE LOCATION: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: ESPN2, with John Sciambi & Fran Fraschilla on the call

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 53% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 74-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 64.3, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 33 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (6.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (10.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)

NOTRE DAME PROBABLE LINEUP

  • JJ Starling (12.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg)
  • Trey Wertz (11.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Cormac Ryan (13.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Dane Goodwin (13.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.4 apg)
  • Nate Laszewski (14.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.8 apg)

