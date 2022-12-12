Marquette Holds Steady & Also Loses Ground In The New Associated Press Top 25

The Associated Press top 25 poll is weird sometimes.

Sometimes you go from 30 points to 18 points but maintain your spot. That’s what happened to Marquette women’s basketball after beating Loyola Chicago in their only game of the week. They’re down to just 18 points in the new poll that was released on Monday, but they’re still two spots outside the top 25, same as last week. Marquette is 38 points behind #25 Villanova and just one point behind St. John’s as the Johnnies back up their win over then-#13 Creighton by extending their undefeated streak to 10 straight to start the season. Louisville is the unofficial #28 team in the country, one spot behind Marquette with 14 points.

Connecticut is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule right now, coming in at #9 in the country this week. That’s three spots down from a week ago due to their loss to Maryland over the weekend. UCLA nearly overtook the Huskies, jumping up three spots to #10 in the new poll. Creighton improved by two spots to #16 now, while Gonzaga falls one spot to #23 in the new rankings.

Down in the receiving votes area with Marquette, we can find Texas with six points worth of votes. Also earning a little attention is DePaul, picking up two points in the new voting. That’s six of the 11 Big East teams at least earning a vote from one person being polled this week. Seems good for the league.

Marquette is set to return to action this coming Sunday when they host Butler for MU’s third Big East game of the season. Tipoff on that one is set for 2pm Central time, and FloSports will have the broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.