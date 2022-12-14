Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Announces Their 2023 Schedule

With about six weeks to go before exhibition play begins, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles men’s lacrosse team announced their 2023 schedule on Tuesday. It’s a pretty newsworthy schedule for the Golden Eagles in Year Four under the direction of Andrew Stimmel, as Marquette will play four teams for the first time ever as well as participate in two neutral site games, one of which is against one of those first time opponents. On top of all of that, Marquette will be the host of the 2023 Big East tournament in May, which will add an extra level of excitement to all five of MU’s league games this spring.

After Marquette starts things off with an open scrimmage on January 21st and an exhibition at home against High Point on January 27th, the 2023 season officially gets underway with a home date against Lindenwood on Saturday, February 4. This will be the first ever Division 1 competition for the Lions, as they make the move from Division 2 to D1 this season. Lindenwood went 12-4 in their final season in D2 and reached the NCAA tournament after winning the GLVC tournament. After that, it’s three straight games away from Milwaukee across the rest of the month for Marquette. They’ll visit Utah for the first time ever the following Saturday, although that’s a return date from last year’s 12-11 loss to the Utes at Valley Fields which was the first ever regular season contest between the two sides. Four days later, Marquette will be in South Bend for one of two mid-week games, this time renewing their series with Notre Dame. We can’t call it a rivalry with the Irish winning all 10 meetings, including one in the 2017 NCAA tournament as well as last year’s 18-8 game in Milwaukee. Finally, the last Saturday of the month brings the first neutral site game of the season, as Marquette will head down to Naples, Florida, for a game against Michigan. MU is 1-3 all time against the Wolverines after last year’s 12-10 home loss. This one will be part of a doubleheader with Ohio State/Virginia as the other side at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

March starts off with one more road date, this time a Saturday trip to see Detroit Mercy. MU is 8-1 all time against the Titans and undefeated in the series when it’s not played in Wisconsin. Finally, on March 11, Marquette will be back in Milwaukee for a game, this time against Bellarmine. Marquette is 5-3 all time against the Knights, and the Golden Eagles have won three straight including a triple-overtime season opener in Kentucky last season. A week later, MU will be out of town again, but this time they’ll cross off that other neutral site game. This one will be at MacArthur High School in Levittown, New York, and Marquette will face off against Penn State for the first time in program history. The last game of March is a Saturday home game and a second straight brand new opponent, as Marquette will host St. Bonaventure on March 25th. This will be the fifth year of competition for the Bonnies, and they are coming off their first ever first winning season after finishing 11-4 in 2022.

April is mostly just for Big East matches, starting with a road trip to Providence on Saturday, April 1, and continuing every Saturday for the rest of the month. Well, almost every Saturday, as the regular season will wrap up with a home date against Denver, because what would a Marquette men’s lacrosse season be if the Golden Eagles don’t face the Pioneers in the regular season finale? The lone exception to Big East play as the month goes along is the only other mid-week game of the season, as MU will head to New York to face Cornell on Tuesday, April 11. That makes three straight non-conference games against teams that Marquette has never played before to wrap up that end of the slate.

Finally, we can’t get out of here without pointing out that Valley Fields will be the home of the 2023 Big East men’s lacrosse tournament. It will be a four team event, with the semifinals on Thursday, May 4th, and the championship game on May 6. Hopefully the weather cooperates to get those games outdoors because that will make for a much better television product.

Here’s the full schedule, with dates and times and everything!