Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs RV Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) vs RV Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 0-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, December 16, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Lisa Byington & Stephen Bardo calling the action

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 59% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 72.3, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 14 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.2 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.2 spg)

Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (10.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)

CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP

Ryan Nembhard (11.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 6.0 apg)

Trey Alexander (11.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg)

Baylor Scheierman (12.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.0 spg)

Arthur Kaluma (13.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Frederick King (4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg)

CREIGHTON LINEUP NOTE: I’m putting this together on Thursday and right now, there’s no indication as to the availability of Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner. The 2022 Big East Defensive Player of the Year missed CU’s last two games with a non-COVID illness. I’m going with Frederick King as the starter as he was in Creighton’s last two games until something is said differently. In the nine games that he played and started in, Kalkbrenner is averaging a team best 15.9 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Before starting in the last two games, King was averaging 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game.