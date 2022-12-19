Marquette Women’s Basketball Just Misses The Associated Press Top 25

Here’s the big news from the Big East Conference on this fine Monday afternoon: St. John’s is ranked for the first time since 2015. The Red Storm are 11-0 after beating Providence by eight points in Queens on Sunday, and that’s enough to earn them 27 points in the new Associated Press top 25 poll.

What it also means is that Marquette has missed out on getting back into the top 25. The Golden Eagles turned up with 24 points in the polling this week, so they’re three points behind the Johnnies and thus the unofficial #26 team in the country. That’s one spot up in the polling data, thanks to Villanova losing to Iowa State on Sunday and dropping out of the #25 spot, and it’s also up six points from last week. It’s hard to be annoyed about gaining a little bit of ground, and that’s the spot that MU finds themselves in right now.

Connecticut stays steady this week at #9 in the country to be the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this time around. UCLA, who needed overtime to beat Marquette this season, come in at #11 which is down one spot from last week. Creighton has dropped five spots to #21 in the new poll after losing to last week’s #21 Arkansas as the Razorbacks ascend to #17. Gonzaga, which has lost to Marquette this season, is at #22 in this poll, up one spot from last week.

Villanova joins Marquette in the Receiving Votes department, picking up 11 points this week. Texas, which continues to do MU no favors even though they have won four straight now, picked up five points this week.

Marquette returns to action with a Noon Central time start on Wednesday afternoon when Colorado comes to town. That game is only streaming on FloHoops, but MU announced that tickets are free during Sunday’s game against Butler, so swing on by if you’re available.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.