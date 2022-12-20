 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big East Game Thread: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars

The Golden Eagles hit the road for the first time in conference play this season.

By Brewtown Andy
MU v Providence

THE VITALS: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

WOAH, FANCY NEW BUILDING, HUH? No, Dunkin’ Donuts just refused to re-up on the naming rights to the Civic Center, which opened in 1972. If I were a Providence fan, I would swear my fealty to Starbucks forever after this.

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Tom McCarthy and Steve Lappas calling the action.

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -1 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 55% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill score of 69.4, making it the third most potentially exciting game of the 45 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (6.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 asp, 1.2 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.7 bpg)

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Jared Bynum (8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 4.9 apg)
  • Devin Carter (10.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Noah Locke (9.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)
  • Bryce Hopkins (15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.7 apg)
  • Ed Croswell (12.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg)

