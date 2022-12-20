Big East Game Thread: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars

THE VITALS: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-3, 1-0 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island
WOAH, FANCY NEW BUILDING, HUH? No, Dunkin’ Donuts just refused to re-up on the naming rights to the Civic Center, which opened in 1972. If I were a Providence fan, I would swear my fealty to Starbucks forever after this.
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Tom McCarthy and Steve Lappas calling the action.
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -1 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 55% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-75.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill score of 69.4, making it the third most potentially exciting game of the 45 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 asp, 1.2 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.7 bpg)
PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Jared Bynum (8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 4.9 apg)
- Devin Carter (10.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Noah Locke (9.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)
- Bryce Hopkins (15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.7 apg)
- Ed Croswell (12.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg)
