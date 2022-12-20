Big East Game Thread: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars

THE VITALS: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

WOAH, FANCY NEW BUILDING, HUH? No, Dunkin’ Donuts just refused to re-up on the naming rights to the Civic Center, which opened in 1972. If I were a Providence fan, I would swear my fealty to Starbucks forever after this.

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Tom McCarthy and Steve Lappas calling the action.

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -1 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 55% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill score of 69.4, making it the third most potentially exciting game of the 45 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.4 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 asp, 1.2 spg)

Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.7 bpg)

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP