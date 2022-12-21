Colorado Knocks Marquette Out Early

Colorado opened up a 12-0 lead on Marquette women’s basketball on Wednesday afternoon at the McGuire Center, and that was that. Your final: Colorado 71, Marquette 48.

No, there isn’t anything else to discuss here. Marquette was down 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 26-4 with 7:31 left in the second. After Jordan King pulled Marquette within 18, 26-8, Aaronette Vonleh scored on the other end for the Buffs to push the margin back to 20 and it never went back under that line. It was 35-13 at the half. It was 56-27 after three quarters. The only reason that Marquette got to 48 is because the referees assessed a technical foul at the horn on Colorado and Chloe Marotta sank her free throws.

All credit due to Colorado, from the jump they looked like they had Marquette 100% scouted on both ends of the floor. They got any shot they wanted on offense and the Golden Eagles had no idea what to do with the pressure defense that the Buffaloes were throwing them on the other end. It got out of control quickly and MU never for a single second got their arms around the thing at all. If you wanted to argue that Marquette did kind of play them even for the final 27 minutes.... okay, fine, scorewise you’re not wrong, but at no point did it look like Marquette was doing anything that was going to result in them making a charge to get back into the game.

Up Next: Marquette will take a week off for Christmas and then reconvene at the McGuire Center to host Villanova next week Wednesday. That’s going to be an important one in the Big East standings, so let’s hope head coach Megan Duffy and her staff have the team long past whatever this particular outing was by the time the ball goes up in the air against the Wildcats.