Molly Berezowitz Signs With Marquette Volleyball

The question as to who will replace libero Carly Skrabak in the Marquette volleyball lineup got a little bit murkier on Thursday afternoon as Marquette announced the signing of prep prospect Molly Berezowitz.

Berezowitz is a defensive specialist from Burlington, Wisconsin, where she attended Burlington High School. She will join the team over the summer as a freshman. The Demons made big WIAA tournament runs in each of her four seasons of competition, reaching the title game her sophomore year and at least the quarterfinals in the other three seasons.

A lot of the success was because of her. To the press release!

As a senior, Berezowitz was the 2022 Racine County Player of the Year and a second team all-state selection. She was an honorable mention all-state pick as a junior and earned Racine County and Southern Lakes Conference Libero of the Year. Berezowitz was also a two-time first team all-conference and all-county selection for the Demons under coaches Terri Little and Dan Lynch.

The seemingly obvious answer to Marquette’s libero position with the departure of Carly Skrabak was for Sam Naber to shift over from her normal substitution DS spot to playing as libero. However, Berezowitz is clearly a high quality libero herself, but she just doesn’t have the collegiate experience that Naber does at this point.

FUN FACT: Part of the reason why you don’t see a four year history of Berezowitz dominating as Burlington’s libero..... is because that was Naber’s job. Both women went to BHS, with Naber earning Racine County Libero of the Year honors three years running in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and the two overlapped in 2019 and 2020. So we’ll mark the question as “up in the air” for the time being.

It appears that Berezowitz is Marquette’s only signee for the 2023 season. Marquette did not put out a press release back when the signing period started in early November, and there’s nothing in this press release indicating that Berezowitz is joining any freshmen on the roster for next fall. I suppose that could mean that more are still on the way, but it’s also been over a month since the signing period opened up. With that in mind, Marquette is bringing back all six of their other primary players from the 2022 team that went to the Sweet 16 and won a second straight Big East regular season title, so any freshmen coming in would clearly be on track for a redshirt season or a very limited role at the very least.

Berezowitz won’t be the only newcomer though, as Illinois State hitter Sarah Kushner has already announced that she will transfer to Marquette for her fifth and bonus season of eligibility.