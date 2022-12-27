Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs Seton Hall Pirates

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1 Big East) vs Seton Hall Pirates (7-6, 0-2 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and Stephen Bardo calling the action

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 75% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-67.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 53.2, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the five Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Jacksonville at Notre Dame.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.2 spg)

Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.5 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)

SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP

Al-Amir Dawes (10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg)

Femi Odukale (5.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kadary Richmond (9.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.0 spg)

KC Ndefo (7.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.2 bpg)

Tyrese Samuel (10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg)

SETON HALL LINEUP NOTE: To give you a peek behind the curtain, I grab the probable lineup for every opponent by just throwing out the starting five from the previous game unless there’s some well known injury change or something like that. In Seton Hall’s case, I’m less sure about this being the starting five than I have been all season. Samuel and Ndefo are the only players to start all 13 games for the Pirates. Odukale is at 12 appearances with 12 starts, Richmond missed one game and didn’t start two others, and Dawes didn’t start four times already this year.