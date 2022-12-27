Marquette Women’s Basketball Holds On To Some Associated Press Votes

Marquette women’s basketball never got out of the gate against Colorado in their only game on the schedule last week. With MU sitting just barely outside the Associated Press top 25 — just three points short — it would not have been surprising to see their supporters in the voting bloc choose to walk away from the Golden Eagles.

That didn’t entirely happen in Monday’s brand new top 25, as Marquette still pulled together four points worth of votes. That’s not nothing, so it’s interesting to see those voters say “hey, it was one bad game.” MU is the unofficial #34 team in the country this week or rather tied for that mark. Alabama also snagged four points to sit one point behind noted MU opponent Texas along with the Golden Eagles.

Connecticut is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week, coming in at #8 in the country, which is one spot up from last week. UCLA also improved by one spot, ascending to #10. Gonzaga jumped up three spots to #19 in this week’s top 25, while Creighton stayed steady at #21. St. John’s is still undefeated, so they are still #25 in the country.

We already mentioned Texas in the Receiving Votes category, so we only have one other team to mention. That’s Villanova, who picked up 13 votes to be the unofficial #28 team in the country this week. As luck would have it, those same Wildcats will be in the McGuire Center on Wednesday night for Marquette’s very next game. Tipoff for that one is scheduled for 7pm Central time.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.