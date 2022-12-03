GAME THREAD: Marquette vs RV Wisconsin-Madison

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) vs RV Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)
THE DATE: Saturday, December 3, 2022
THE TIME: 3:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and Stephen Bardo on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 66% chance of victory with a predicted score of 70-65.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 61.0, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 93 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 8.3 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (10.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)
WISCONSIN PROJECTED LINEUP
- Chucky Hepburn (11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.9 spg)
- Max Klesmit (5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Jordan Davis (6.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
- Tyler Wahl (14.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Steven Crowl (9.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 bpg)
