GAME THREAD: Marquette vs RV Wisconsin-Madison

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) vs RV Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 3, 2022

THE TIME: 3:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and Stephen Bardo on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 66% chance of victory with a predicted score of 70-65.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 61.0, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 93 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 8.3 apg, 1.1 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (14.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (10.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)

WISCONSIN PROJECTED LINEUP