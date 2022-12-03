Your College Basketball Viewing Guide: December 3, 2022

Yes, I know it’s a very busy sports day between World Cup knockout matches and college football championship games. HOWEVER! There are still 19 college basketball games — 18 men’s and one women’s — on national television today.
Six games involve a nationally ranked opponent, but only one — #10 Indiana — is on the road. It’s a notable On The Road though, since they’re visiting Rutgers and The RAC. RAC Attacks are real. Teach your children about RAC Attacks.
Technically, #1 Houston is playing Saint Mary’s away from home. It’s part of an neutral site event, so it’s not a road game, and since it’s in Fort Worth, Texas, I don’t even know if it really counts as a neutral site game.
There’s a lot of drama in the games between unranked teams, and a lot of it involves the Big East. Villanova hosts Oklahoma, and the Wildcats are desperate for anything resembling a big win right now. Xavier has lost three of their four games against high major opponents so far, and so getting a home win over 6-1 West Virginia would be a big deal for them. Marquette and Wisconsin hook it up in their yearly in-state contest with the Badgers receiving votes in last week’s AP poll but coming off a loss on Tuesday and the Golden Eagles looking to lock up a ranking in next Monday’s top 25 after thrashing #6 Baylor earlier in the week.
There is a metric ton of games available via streaming only, specifically ESPN3 and ESPN+, so if you’ve got your eyes pointed towards something great, shout it out in the comments so everyone can tune in.
Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!
College Basketball Television Viewing Guide: 12/3/22
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|11:00 AM
|St. Francis (PA) at #25 Ohio State
|Big Ten Network
|Syracuse at Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|South Carolina at Georgetown
|FS1
|11:30 AM
|Oklahoma at Villanova
|CBS
|12:00 PM
|VCU at Temple
|ESPNU
|1:00 PM
|Florida State at #3 Virginia
|ESPN2
|Tennessee Tech at Butler
|FS1
|2:00 PM
|Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne
|ESPNU
|3:00 PM
|#10 Indiana at Rutgers
|Big Ten Network
|San Jose State at #11 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Boston College at #17 Duke
|ACC Network
|3:30 PM
|Wisconsin at Marquette
|FS1
|4:00 PM
|Providence at Rhode Island
|ESPNU
|5:30 PM
|West Virginia at Xavier
|FS1
|6:00 PM
|Boise State vs Texas A&M (in Fort Worth)
|ESPNU
|6:30 PM
|Ole Miss at Memphis
|ESPN2
|7:30 PM
|Penn State at Minnesota
|Big Ten Network
|8:00 PM
|Wichita State at Kansas State
|ESPNU
|8:30 PM
|Saint Mary's vs #1 Houston (in Fort Worth)
|ESPN2
