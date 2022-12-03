Your College Basketball Viewing Guide: December 3, 2022

Yes, I know it’s a very busy sports day between World Cup knockout matches and college football championship games. HOWEVER! There are still 19 college basketball games — 18 men’s and one women’s — on national television today.

Six games involve a nationally ranked opponent, but only one — #10 Indiana — is on the road. It’s a notable On The Road though, since they’re visiting Rutgers and The RAC. RAC Attacks are real. Teach your children about RAC Attacks.

Technically, #1 Houston is playing Saint Mary’s away from home. It’s part of an neutral site event, so it’s not a road game, and since it’s in Fort Worth, Texas, I don’t even know if it really counts as a neutral site game.

There’s a lot of drama in the games between unranked teams, and a lot of it involves the Big East. Villanova hosts Oklahoma, and the Wildcats are desperate for anything resembling a big win right now. Xavier has lost three of their four games against high major opponents so far, and so getting a home win over 6-1 West Virginia would be a big deal for them. Marquette and Wisconsin hook it up in their yearly in-state contest with the Badgers receiving votes in last week’s AP poll but coming off a loss on Tuesday and the Golden Eagles looking to lock up a ranking in next Monday’s top 25 after thrashing #6 Baylor earlier in the week.

There is a metric ton of games available via streaming only, specifically ESPN3 and ESPN+, so if you’ve got your eyes pointed towards something great, shout it out in the comments so everyone can tune in.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!