Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-6, 1-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 31, 2022

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Scott Graham and Tarik Turner on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 50% chance of victory, but picks the Golden Eagles to lose, 75-74.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 71.7, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 114 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Connecticut at Xavier.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.2 spg)

Kam Jones (16.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)

VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP

Mark Armstrong (5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg)

Chris Arcidiacono (5.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Caleb Daniels (15.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.4 apg)

Brandon Slater (11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg)

Eric Dixon (16.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.6 apg)

VILLANOVA LINEUP NOTE: You might be asking where top 25 freshman Cam Whitmore is. After missing Nova’s first seven games due to a preseason injury, Whitmore has come off the bench for the last five contests. He averages nearly 22 minutes a night, and is chipping in 12.4 points, a team high 6.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.