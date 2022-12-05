Marquette Men’s Basketball Earns Associated Press Top 25 Votes

Last week, Marquette men’s basketball smacked then-#6 Baylor to the tune of 26 points, and it was a game that was never in doubt for the final 30 minutes or so. They also lost in overtime to Wisconsin, a team that was earning Associated Press top 25 votes, and both of those games happened in Marquette’s barn.

So, how do you assess that if you’re an AP voter? Turns out, if you’re anyone except for Dylan Sinn and John Werner, you just ignore all of it. Sinn voted Marquette #20 in the country, while Werner put them in at #25, and that gives the Golden Eagles seven points in the new Associated Press poll. That’s good enough for the unofficial #36 team in the country in the fifth week of the season.

Purdue is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week. The Boilermakers are up one spot to #4 in the country, and they are rapidly followed by #5 Connecticut, who gained three spots since last week. Baylor drops just six spots to #12 after getting wrecked by Marquette, because they then went out and beat Gonzaga on a neutral court, and that’s pretty good stuff. Creighton takes a massive drop in the top 25 after looking awful while losing to Nebraska on Sunday, going from #7 to #21 this week. Mississippi State jumps into the top 25 at #23 because they remain undefeated and beat that MU team that beat Baylor.

Moving on to the crowd in the Receiving Votes department with the Golden Eagles, there’s a couple of familiar names down here. Wisconsin picked up 16 points to be the unofficial #32 team in the country, while Xavier snagged six points to land one spot behind Marquette.

The Golden Eagles will return to action on Tuesday night when they host North Carolina Central. Tipoff on FS1 is scheduled for 7:30pm.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.