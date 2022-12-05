Marquette Women’s Basketball Drops Out Of The Associated Press Top 25

Marquette women’s basketball went 1-1 last week after earning the program’s first Associated Press top 25 ranking since 2019. Both games were on the road, but it’s that loss to Seton Hall that’s the important one for the AP voters. It was enough for enough of the voters to ding the Golden Eagles hard enough to drop them out of the top 25 in the new poll that came out on Monday.

The Golden Eagles did earn votes, 30 points worth. That’s a bit more than cutting MU’s points from last week in half, as they had 64 a week ago. To give you an idea how close Marquette was to the top 25, Villanova snagged 45 points after getting crushed by Creighton on Friday before the Bluejays turned around and lost to St. John’s on Sunday, and those 45 points were enough for #25 this week. Kansas is the unofficial #26 team in the country, one spot ahead of Marquette with 37 points, while Louisville is right behind MU with 28 points.

Connecticut have dropped three spots in the polling from last week after a double-digit loss at Notre Dame on Sunday, but at #6 in the country, they’re still the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this year. UCLA moves up two spots to #13 in the new poll, while Creighton tumbles five spots to #18 after the aforementioned St. John’s loss. Gonzaga bumps up one spot to #22 even though they lost by 21 to Stanford in their most recent outing, but hey: The Cardinal are the #2 team in the country.

We already mentioned Villanova, so we can chug along to the other teams in the Receiving Votes area with Marquette. Texas has 17 points this week, three ahead of the aforementioned Red Storm. In one of the wilder voting decisions, someone gave Seton Hall one 25th place vote after beating Marquette, and I don’t think the entirety of SHU’s season justifies that even if Tony Bozzella has that team pointed in a good direction right now.

Marquette is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday with a 7pm start at home against Morgan State. I say scheduled, because MSU had a Sunday game at Texas A&M canceled for health and safety protocol reasons on their end. If that one doesn’t go off, MU will wait til Saturday to face Loyola Chicago at the McGuire Center for their next contest.

