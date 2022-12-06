GAME THREAD: RV Marquette vs North Carolina Central

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) vs North Carolina Central (5-4)

THE DATE: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -18.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 94% chance of victory with a predicted score of 81-64.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 17.0, making it the 36th most potentially exciting game out of the 46 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 8.2 apg, 1.2 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (15.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (10.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL PROBABLE LINEUP