GAME THREAD: RV Marquette vs North Carolina Central

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) vs North Carolina Central (5-4)
THE DATE: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -18.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 94% chance of victory with a predicted score of 81-64.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 17.0, making it the 36th most potentially exciting game out of the 46 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 8.2 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (10.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL PROBABLE LINEUP
- Eric Boone (10.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.6 apg, 2.3 spg)
- Justin Wright (15.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.6 spg)
- Marque Maultsby (7.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.2 spg)
- Kris Monroe (11.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg)
- Brendan Medley-Bacon (9.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.1 apg)
