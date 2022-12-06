Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled

Marquette women’s basketball announced on Monday evening that their Wednesday game against Morgan State has been canceled. Here’s the entirety of the of the press release:

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the Al McGuire Center at 2 p.m.

Yep, that’s it. Nothing specifically about any attempts to make up the game, but saying “canceled” and not mentioning an attempt to make it up does sound an awful lot like there won’t be one. That’s not the biggest deal in the world, and the most important thing involved here is the health of the MSU players. They already lost one game on Sunday on the road against Texas A&M due to their current situation/diagnosis, and while you would like to think that here in 2022 that we would be free from COVID related problems, that’s not the case. We wish the Bears the best and hope that they will be able to return to the court for their scheduled Sunday game at Texas State.

As the press release mentions, Marquette will return to action with a Saturday afternoon game. Loyola Chicago will make their way north on I-94 to Milwaukee for that one. The Ramblers are 3-6 on the year after rallying from down 13 to beat Bradley over the weekend, and they will be hosting DePaul on Wednesday before making the trip up north. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 2pm Central time, and if you can’t make it down, FloSports will have the streaming.