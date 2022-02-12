Big East Game Thread: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 12, 2022

THE TIME: 3:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Alex Faust and Steve Lavin calling the action and sharing the sugar

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -3 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 72% chance of victory with a predicted score of 68-62.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 47.4, making it the 24th most potentially exciting game out of the 150 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.7 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.3 stl)

Justin Lewis (16.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.2 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.4 rebs, 1.0 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.9 blk)

BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP