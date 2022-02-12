 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big East Game Thread: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

What will happen as these two teams collide for the first time this season?

By Brewtown Andy
marq v butler

THE VITALS: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 12, 2022

THE TIME: 3:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Alex Faust and Steve Lavin calling the action and sharing the sugar

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -3 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 72% chance of victory with a predicted score of 68-62.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 47.4, making it the 24th most potentially exciting game out of the 150 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (7.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.7 stl)
  • Darryl Morsell (13.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.3 stl)
  • Justin Lewis (16.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.2 stl)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.4 rebs, 1.0 ast)
  • Kur Kuath (5.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.9 blk)

BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Aaron Thompson (7.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.5 stl)
  • Chuck Harris (10.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
  • Bo Hodges (8.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
  • Bryce Nze (8.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
  • Bryce Golden (8.8 pts, 3.9 reb)

