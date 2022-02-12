Big East Game Thread: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, February 12, 2022
THE TIME: 3:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Alex Faust and Steve Lavin calling the action and sharing the sugar
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -3 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 72% chance of victory with a predicted score of 68-62.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 47.4, making it the 24th most potentially exciting game out of the 150 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (7.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.7 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Justin Lewis (16.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.4 rebs, 1.0 ast)
- Kur Kuath (5.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.9 blk)
BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Aaron Thompson (7.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.5 stl)
- Chuck Harris (10.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
- Bo Hodges (8.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
- Bryce Nze (8.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
- Bryce Golden (8.8 pts, 3.9 reb)
