Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 12, 2022

Somehow, it seems like a light day of action.

By Brewtown Andy
According to KenPom.com, there’s 150 Division 1 college basketball games scheduled for today. Somehow, only 38 of them are on national television.

This seems off.

I was expecting more. Since the Super Bowl is on Sunday, I would have expected more games on TV just because there’s so many games scheduled for Saturday to avoid scheduling against the NFL title game the next day. That might still be true relative to the total number of games on the day, but it’s just not true for games on TV. Oh well?

14 of the 38 games on national TV today involve a ranked team, and yes, that includes YOUR #18 ranked Marquette. They’re one of six ranked teams on the road and on national TV today. Three of the other five games involve two ranked teams facing off, so one of those must be the game of the day. I’m pretty sure it is #20 Texas visiting #10 Baylor, but if you want to talk me into #22 Saint Mary’s on the road against #2 Gonzaga or #12 UCLA going across town to see #21 USC, I could be convinced.

Obviously there are a ton of games that are available via streaming only. If you bump into one of those during the day, be sure to mention it in the comments so everyone can jump over there and check it out!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! All times Central as always.

College Basketball Viewing Guide: 2/12/22

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM Texas A&M at #1 Auburn ESPN
#20 Texas at #10 Baylor ESPN2
Creighton at Georgetown FS1
Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network
12:00 PM Oklahoma at #8 Kansas CBS
Seton Hall at #15 Villanova Fox
12:30 PM Navy at Army CBS Sports Network
1:00 PM Rutgers at #14 Wisconsin FS1
Florida State at North Carolina ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma State ESPN2
Davidson at Rhode Island ESPNU
South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network
2:00 PM NC State at Pittsburgh ACC Network
2:30 PM Memphis at Houston ABC
Indiana at #17 Michigan State Fox
The Citadel at VMI CBS Sports Network
3:00 PM Florida at #5 Kentucky ESPN
Georgia Tech at Virginia ESPN2
Kansas State at Iowa State ESPNU
3:30 PM #18 Marquette at Butler FS1
4:00 PM #7 Duke at Boston College ACC Network
4:30 PM Fordham at Duquesne CBS Sports Network
5:00 PM #16 Ohio State at Michigan ESPN
Vanderbilt at #19 Tennessee SEC Network
SMU at East Carolina ESPNU
Syracuse at Virginia Tech ESPN2
5:30 PM DePaul at #11 Providence FS1
6:00 PM Notre Dame at Clemson ACC Network
7:00 PM South Florida at Wichita State ESPNU
Mississippi State at LSU ESPN2
Air Force at San Diego State CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network
7:30 PM Penn State at Minnesota Big Ten Network
9:00 PM #22 Saint Mary's at #2 Gonzaga ESPN2
#12 UCLA at #21 USC ESPN
Arizona State at Washington State ESPNU
BYU at Pepperdine CBS Sports Network
11:00 PM Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii ESPN2

