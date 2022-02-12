Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 12, 2022

According to KenPom.com, there’s 150 Division 1 college basketball games scheduled for today. Somehow, only 38 of them are on national television.

This seems off.

I was expecting more. Since the Super Bowl is on Sunday, I would have expected more games on TV just because there’s so many games scheduled for Saturday to avoid scheduling against the NFL title game the next day. That might still be true relative to the total number of games on the day, but it’s just not true for games on TV. Oh well?

14 of the 38 games on national TV today involve a ranked team, and yes, that includes YOUR #18 ranked Marquette. They’re one of six ranked teams on the road and on national TV today. Three of the other five games involve two ranked teams facing off, so one of those must be the game of the day. I’m pretty sure it is #20 Texas visiting #10 Baylor, but if you want to talk me into #22 Saint Mary’s on the road against #2 Gonzaga or #12 UCLA going across town to see #21 USC, I could be convinced.

Obviously there are a ton of games that are available via streaming only. If you bump into one of those during the day, be sure to mention it in the comments so everyone can jump over there and check it out!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! All times Central as always.