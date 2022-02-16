Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
THE TIME: 7pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Eric Collins and Donny Marshall calling the action
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -13 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 94% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 86-69.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 19.1, making it the 44th most potentially exciting game out of the 51 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (7.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Justin Lewis (17.0 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.4 reb)
- Kur Kuath (5.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 blk)
GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP
- Dante Harris (11.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.4 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Donald Carey (13.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Aminu Mohammed (14.1 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Kaiden Rice (12.7 pts, 2.8 reb)
- Malcolm Wilson (2.6 pts, 2.9 reb)
