Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Eric Collins and Donny Marshall calling the action

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -13 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 94% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 86-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 19.1, making it the 44th most potentially exciting game out of the 51 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.6 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.3 stl)

Justin Lewis (17.0 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.4 reb)

Kur Kuath (5.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 blk)

GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP