Big East Game Thread: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #12 Villanova Wildcats

THE VITALS: #24 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-7, 7-4 Big East) vs #12 Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

THE TIME: 9pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Villanova a 63% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 68-64.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: For the fourth straight game, Marquette will be in the most potentially exciting game of the day. KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 75.0. Second best? Wisconsin at Illinois at 65.3, so there’s Marquette themes all over the place.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.7 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.1 stl)

Justin Lewis (16.5 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.3 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 blk)

VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP

Collin Gillespie (17.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.2 stl)

Justin Moore (15.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.1 stl)

Brandon Slater (8.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.1 stl)

Jermaine Samuels (10.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.4 ast)

Eric Dixon (9.3 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.3 ast)

VILLANOVA INJURY NOTE: Bryan Antoine is doubtful for Wednesday night’s game. He suffered an ankle injury in practice on Friday and did not play on Saturday against St. John’s. Antoine played just four minutes against MU in the previous meeting this season, and is averaging 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in nine appearances this season.