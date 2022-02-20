Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 9-5 Big East)
THE DATE: Sunday, February 20, 2022
THE TIME: 2pm Central
THE LOCATION: CHI Health Center Omaha, which is not an urgent care center even if sounds like it is, Omaha, Nebraska
THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Lane Grindle and Jess Settles on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Creighton a 52% chance of victory with a predicted score of 70-69.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 64.8, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 25 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (7.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.6 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (12.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Justin Lewis (16.8 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
- Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 blk)
CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP
- Ryan Nembhard (11.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.3 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Trey Alexander (5.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
- Alex O’Connell (12.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
- Ryan Hawkins (13.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
- Ryan Kalkbrenner (11.5 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.8 blk)
CREIGHTON LINEUP NOTE: Arthur Kaluma has missed Creighton’s last three games due to a knee injury. The 6’7” forward is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. In Milwaukee earlier this season, Kaluma contributed five points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and six turnovers to the Bluejays’ victory.
