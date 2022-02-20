Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 9-5 Big East)

THE DATE: Sunday, February 20, 2022

THE TIME: 2pm Central

THE LOCATION: CHI Health Center Omaha, which is not an urgent care center even if sounds like it is, Omaha, Nebraska

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Lane Grindle and Jess Settles on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Creighton a 52% chance of victory with a predicted score of 70-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 64.8, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 25 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.6 stl)

Darryl Morsell (12.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.2 stl)

Justin Lewis (16.8 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.8 blk)

CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP

Ryan Nembhard (11.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.3 ast, 1.3 stl)

Trey Alexander (5.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)

Alex O’Connell (12.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.8 ast)

Ryan Hawkins (13.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.6 ast)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (11.5 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.8 blk)

CREIGHTON LINEUP NOTE: Arthur Kaluma has missed Creighton’s last three games due to a knee injury. The 6’7” forward is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. In Milwaukee earlier this season, Kaluma contributed five points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and six turnovers to the Bluejays’ victory.