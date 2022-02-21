Marquette Basketball Clings To Three Associated Press Votes

New week, new AP poll!

Over the past seven days, Marquette men’s basketball snagged a home win over Georgetown and took on a road loss to Creighton while sitting just one spot outside the top 25 in the Associated Press poll. As you can expect, things are not quite so robust in terms of MU’s vote total this week.

Marquette is still earning votes in the AP top 25, but only three of them for a total of 12 points. That has them as the unofficial #34 team in the county, and it was a narrow margin to put them at exactly that spot. LSU accrued 13 points in this week’s voting, while Wake Forest is right behind the Golden Eagles with 11 points.

Donald Hunt of the Philadelphia Tribune is MU’s biggest believer amongst the voters right now. He put Marquette at #21 on his ballot. Bret Bloomquist has Marquette at #22, while Zach Klein has the Golden Eagles ranked #23 in his top 25. That’s it for this week, as the other 21 voters who had Marquette in the top 25 elected to drop them off to make room for teams who are producing better results at the moment.

Villanova has taken over the top spot as the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. The Wildcats moved up two spots in the poll to #8 after beating last week’s #8 ranked team on the road. That was Providence, of course, and their second loss of Big East play dropped them three spots to #11 this week.

The Friars kick off a run of Marquette foes in the poll. UCLA is at #12, up one spot from last week, and they’re followed by Wisconsin at #13, a two spot improvement from a week ago. We skip over a spot in the rankings to #15 where Illinois sits after falling three spots to wrap up the run. Connecticut is the last ranked foe on the slate, and they’re at #21, up three spots from last Monday.

We do have two fellow Big East squads in the Receiving Votes department with Marquette. Xavier tumbles from #27 a week ago to #40 now with just one 24th place vote from Zach Klein. Creighton pops into the rankings with a lone 25th place vote from Dave Borges.

Marquette returns to action on Saturday afternoon when they play host to Butler. Tip-off for that National Marquette Day game is set for noon Central, and Fox will have the broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and check out each individual ballot for the Golden Eagles right here.