Ohio State Runs Away From Marquette

A nice afternoon of lacrosse was very rudely ruined by Ohio State on Sunday as the Buckeyes scored nine unanswered goals and ended up handing Marquette women’s lacrosse an 18-11 loss. The Golden Eagles are now 1-3 on the season after winning the season opener for the first time in program history, and honestly, that’s pretty mean there, universe.

There’s not a whole heck of a lot to say about this game, and not just because I refuse to give Big Ten Network the amount of money that they’re charging for a month of access to BTN+ just to watch one lacrosse game. (Okay, yes, technically two, but I actually didn’t know that the Northwestern game was on BTN+ until after it started, and 2) paying for the full league for a month is wildly unnecessary.). It was a pretty good lacrosse game to follow on live stats….. riiiiight up until it wasn’t. Ohio State scored the first two goals of the game, which, y’know, fine, and then Marquette answered back with four straight which is definitely a lot better than fine. A Kyra LaMotte goal late in the first made is 6-3 Marquette, but the Buckeyes added two more before the period ended to make it 6-5 after 15 minutes.

MU went back up three, 8-5, on a goal by Lydia Foust with 6:56 remaining before halftime. Ohio State got a little bit closer before the break, scoring twice in the final four minutes to get within one at intermission. OSU scored first out of the locker room, and then MU added strikes from LaMotte and Shea Garcia to have a 10-8 lead with 8:58 left in the third quarter.

Ohio State tied it with 5:31 left in the period, and they just kept pouring it on. Those two straight turned into four and a 12-10 Bucks lead heading into the final quarter….. and then they just kept right on chugging with three more in the first five minutes of the fourth….. and they just kept going until it was 17-10 with 6:59 to go.

That’s that, really. Mary Schumar broke put the run with 5:18 to play but Marquette never scored again, and Ohio State’s Bryce Pfundstein threw one in right before the final horn just to be mean about the entire deal.

18-11, with most of the damage done in a stretch of just under 15 minutes bridging the third and fourth quarters. That stinks.

Garcia had a hat trick in the first quarter alone before finishing with four goals for the team high there as well as in points with five thanks to an assist. Mary Schumar helped out two of the 10 goals that she didn’t score to lead MU in that column on the day.

Let’s just keep it moving and see what’s next to hopefully break up this losing streak, eh?

Up Next: Just one game this coming weekend, and that’s a Friday afternoon showdown with Detroit Mercy out in Michigan. The Titans are 0-1 on the year after losing 23-2 to then-#23 Michigan on February 11th for their opener. They have a road game against Robert Morris on Wednesday before Marquette comes to town.