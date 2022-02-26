Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7 Big East) vs. Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 26, 2022

THE TIME: 12pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wi

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Aaron Goldsmith and Jim Jackson on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 85% chance at victory, with a projected score of 74-63.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives the game a thrill score of 30.8, making it the 66th most potentially exciting game of the day. However, it’s National Marquette Day so the excitement level is actually through the roof.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.6 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.3 stl)

Justin Lewis (16.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.4 pts, 3.4 reb)

Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.7 blk)

BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP

Aaron Thompson (8.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.4 stl)

Chuck Harris (10.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.6 ast)

Bo Hodges (10.4 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.2 ast)

Bryce Nze (8.5 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.0 stl)

Bryce Golden (9.1 pts, 3.7 reb)

BUTLER LINEUP NOTE: Guard Jair Bolden has missed the last two games due to a sprained lower back and has played sparingly in February. The senior averages 6.7 points and 1.6 rebounds and did not feature in the previous matchup this season. Butler was also without Christian David in their last game due to a knee injury, but the senior has played in just 10 games and didn’t see time against Marquette.