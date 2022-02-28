Marquette Holds On To One Vote In The Associated Press Top 25

Shouts to Bret Bloomquist!

The college basketball writer at the El Paso Times is the biggest supporter of Marquette men’s basketball. How can we tell? He’s the only one who voted for the Golden Eagles in Monday’s brand new Associated Press top 25 poll.

Bloomquist has Marquette at #22 in his rankings, the exact same spot that they were in last week... and actually up two spots from where they were on Valentine’s Day. One vote at #22 is worth four points in the poll, and that puts the Golden Eagles tied with Iowa State for an unofficial #34 in the poll this week. Weirdly, that’s the exact same ranking spot that MU was in last week when they had 12 points. I suppose the top six teams in last week’s top 25 all losing on Saturday might have had something to do with everything getting a bit jumbled around now. San Diego State is at #33 with five points, while North Texas sits at #36 with three points.

Providence is now the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season, as the Friars have ascended back into the top 10 at #9 in the new poll. Wisconsin is next, coming in at #10, up three spots from last week. The run of MU opponents continues with Villanova at #11, which is down three spots from last week. Let’s focus on the important part: Marquette is 3-2 against these three teams this season.

UCLA tumbles from #12 last week to #17 this week. That’s one spot ahead of Connecticut, who jumped from #21 to #18. Illinois took a five spot drop to #20 in the new poll.

Marquette returns to action this coming Wednesday night when they make their final road trip of the regular season to face DePaul. Tipoff on CBS Sports Network is scheduled for 8pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and the specific voting breakdown for Marquette right here.