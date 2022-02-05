 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 5, 2022

No Marquette hoops to worry about today, so feel free to skip from big game to big game all day long.

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Basketball Tournament - West Regional - Anaheim
It’s actually kind of rare that Gonzaga gets national television for whatever reason, so we’re definitely using the mascot when we can.
There are FORTY college basketball games on national television today. That’s awesome. I think this is a byproduct of the existence of the ACC Network and the SEC Network. There’s just more space on national television for games now. Heck, there probably should be even more than this, but USA is carrying the Olympics today instead of Atlantic 10 basketball like they have for the past couple of weeks.

16 of the games on national TV today have at least one ranked team participating. Three of them are between two ranked teams, which means we get 19 of the top 25 in action today one way or another. That’s 19 of the 24 teams that aren’t Marquette, by the way, so it’s a completely stress-free day for you, the MU fan, to skip channel to channel all day long.

We get those ranked teams facing off right off the top of the day, as #17 Connecticut visits #12 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center at 11am. You’ll have to fill the time until the next one starts, as there’s a 1pm window in between that one and #8 Baylor heading north to the Phog to see #10 Kansas in what is clearly the top game of the day. When that one ends, you’ll be able to move straight over to the second half of #19 USC at #7 Arizona. It’s worth giving the Wildcats a watch today, as it’s seemingly more and more likely every day that Tommy Lloyd is the only thing stopping Shaka Smart from having the best year amongst coaches in their first season at their current job.

10 of the other 13 games with a ranked team involved have that team on the road against an unranked opponent. Those are always a chance for an upset, and in this case, we’re getting four of the top five teams in the country in that situation: #1 Auburn at Georgia, #2 Gonzaga at BYU, #3 UCLA at Arizona State, and #5 Kentucky at Alabama. Obviously, for our own reasons, Marquette fans will be cheering against every single one of those teams losing today since we’d like UCLA to do well, but it would certainly be one hell of a day if all four end up losing. The only true downside? Gonzaga and UCLA are playing at the same time, and even worse, those are 9pm Central time tipoffs since they are all left side of the country contests.

There’s a ton more action in streaming only availability, so if you catch something extra special, be sure to pipe up in the comments so everyone can tune into ESPN3 or ESPN+ to see what’s up.

Here’s the full television schedule for the day! All times Central, as always.

CBB Viewing Guide: 2/5/22

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #17 Connecticut at #12 Villanova Fox
#18 Illinois at Indiana ESPN
St. John's at Butler FS1
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPN2
Mercer at Chattanooga ESPNU
12:00 PM #1 Auburn at Georgia SEC Network
#22 Tennessee at South Carolina CBS
Northwestern at Nebraska Big Ten Network
1:00 PM #14 Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPN
DePaul at #21 Xavier FS1
Louisville at Syracuse ESPN2
Dayton at Saint Louis ESPNU
East Tennessee State at Wofford CBS Sports Network
1:30 PM Michigan at #4 Purdue Fox
2:00 PM Notre Dame at NC State ACC Network
2:30 PM Ole Miss at Florida SEC Network
3:00 PM #8 Baylor at #10 Kansas ESPN
#13 Michigan State at Rutgers FS1
UNC Wilmington at William & Mary CBS Sports Network
Missouri at Texas A&M ESPN2
4:00 PM #19 USC at #7 Arizona Fox
Miami at Virginia ACC Network
5:00 PM #9 Duke at North Carolina ESPN
Penn State at #11 Wisconsin Big Ten Network
#25 LSU at Vanderbilt SEC Network
SMU at Wichita State ESPN2
Oregon State at Colorado FS1
Northern Iowa at Drake ESPNU
UNLV at Utah State CBS Sports Network
6:00 PM Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ACC Network
7:00 PM #5 Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
UCF at Memphis ESPN2
Kansas State at TCU ESPNU
New Mexico at Air Force CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM Oregon at Utah FS1
Mississippi State at Arkansas SEC Network
9:00 PM #2 Gonzaga at BYU ESPN
#3 UCLA at Arizona State ESPN2
Cal State Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton ESPNU
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's CBS Sports Network

